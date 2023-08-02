New Suit - Civil Rights

Francesca Gino, a professor at Harvard Business School who is currently on leave due to allegations of academic fraud, filed a civil rights lawsuit against the school on Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit arises after an investigation committee found that the plaintiff had falsified data for at least four articles, one of which was retracted. According to the complaint, Harvard failed to abide by its own rules and procedures for investigatory proceedings and treated the plaintiff differently than other professors based on her gender. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11775, Gino v. Harvard University et al.

Plaintiffs

Francesca Gino

Plaintiffs

Nesenoff & Miltenberg, L.L.P.

defendants

Harvard University

John Does 1-10

Joseph Simmons

Leif Nelson

Srikant Datar

The Harvard Corporation

Uri Simonsohn

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation