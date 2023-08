New Suit - Employment Class Action

Patterson-UTI Drilling Co. was hit with an employment class action Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was brought by Anderson Alexander PLLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02830, Ginn v. Patterson-Uti Drilling Company LLC.

Energy

August 01, 2023, 6:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Patrick Ginn

Plaintiffs

Anderson Alexander PLLC

defendants

Patterson-Uti Drilling Company LLC

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations