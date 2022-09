New Suit - Class Action

General Motors (GM) was hit with a class action Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The action was filed on behalf of GM-franchised dealers who contend that they are paid a flat handling fee for warranted 'duty-bound service and repair work' in violation of state statutes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The suit is backed by Bondurant Mixson & Elmore; Bass Sox Mercer; and Harris Lowry Manton. The case is 1:22-cv-03773, Ginn Motor Company v. General Motors LLC.