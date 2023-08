New Suit - Contract

Ginkgo Bioworks filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit claiming over $4.2 million in damages Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, filed by Foley Hoag, accuses Americare and Holistic Dental of failing to pay for COVID-19 rapid tests. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11795, Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. v. Americare, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 07, 2023, 2:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Foley Hoag

defendants

Americare, Inc.

Holistic Dental, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract