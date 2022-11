News From Law.com

A Virginia judge has granted Newt Gingrich's motion for a stay in his efforts to avoid testifying before a Georgia court's grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others unlawfully tried to influence the 2020 election in that state.In an order issued Thursday, the Virginia Court of Appeals granted the former U.S. House speaker's motion for a stay.

District of Columbia

November 17, 2022, 5:14 PM