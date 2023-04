Removed To Federal Court

Eyewear company Gunnar Optiks removed a consumer class action to California Southern District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by Bisnar Chase, alleges that the defendant's Vinyl Crystalline Glasses do not block as much blue light as advertised. Gunnar Optiks is represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. The case is 3:23-cv-00671, Gimenez v. Gunnar Optiks LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 14, 2023, 2:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Gaston Procopio Gimenez

Plaintiffs

Bisnar Chase LLP

Law Offices Of Carlin & Buchsbaum, LLP

defendants

Gunnar Optiks, LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims