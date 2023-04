Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a wage discrimination class action against General Parts Inc., doing business as Advance Auto Parts, to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, filed by the Meyers Law Firm, contends that white men were paid more for the same work than non-white and female employees. The case is 4:23-cv-00237, Gilyard-Walker v. General Parts, Inc. d/b/a Advance AutoParts.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 08, 2023, 8:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Sheila Gilyard-Walker

defendants

General Parts, Inc. d/b/a Advance AutoParts

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination