Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Friday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against QBE Specialty Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for claims stemming from Hurricane Ian, was filed by Elevate Legal Services on behalf of Paul Gilwit. The case is 0:23-cv-60320, Gilwit v. QBE Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 17, 2023, 6:12 PM