An auction of Tom Girardi's personal belongings from his home in Pasadena, California, featured multiple Persian rugs, numerous pieces of giltwood furniture, and Italian and bronze sculpture, particularly by American artist Glenna Maxey Goodacre. But there were some unusual items, including a 1996 Pokemon card and two handwritten letters from Santa Claus. Proceeds go to the Girardi's personal estate, now in Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Legal Services

September 21, 2022, 9:34 PM