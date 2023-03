New Suit - Employment

Pediatrix Medical Group, formerly Mednax, and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Wednesday in Puerto Rico District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Ricardo Guzmán on behalf of a former employee who claims that she was wrongfully terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01149, Gilot Siervo v. Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. et al.

Health Care

March 30, 2023, 10:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Raquel Gilot Siervo

defendants

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.

ABC Insurance Companies

Pediatrix Caribbean LLC

Pediatrix Medical Group of Puerto Rico Psc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches