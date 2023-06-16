New Suit - ERISA

Dow Chemical, a DowDuPont spin-off focused on materials science, and Lincoln National Life Insurance were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The court case, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed by attorney John P. Dreiser on behalf of Michael F. Gilmore. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00212, Gilmore v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Company et al (TV2).

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 16, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael F Gilmore

Law Offices Of Tony Farmer & John Dreiser

defendants

The Dow Chemical Company Corporation

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

Brown & Brown Absence Services Group, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute