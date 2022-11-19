Who Got The Work

Cynthia T. Lee of Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis has entered an appearance for Dollar General in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination based on gender, age and race. The complaint was filed Oct. 4 in Mississippi Northern District Court by Waide & Associates on behalf of Evelyn Faye Gilmore, who claims she was wrongfully terminated after filing a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills, is 4:22-cv-00154, Gilmore v. Dolgencorp, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 19, 2022, 11:04 AM