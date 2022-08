Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on Friday removed a foreclosure-related lawsuit against Guild Mortgage Company LLC to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint, which seeks to prevent foreclosure sale of real property, was filed by attorney Juan A. Guerra on behalf of Artis Gilmore. Counsel for the plaintiff have not yet entered an appearance in 1:22-cv-00328, Gilmore v. Allen et al.

Real Estate

August 13, 2022, 3:38 PM