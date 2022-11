New Suit

BNSF Railway and Amtrak were slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Oregon District Court. The court case was brought by Rose, Senders & Bovarnick on behalf of Alan Gilmore and Hope Gilmore. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01852, Gilmore et al v. National Passenger Railroad Corporation et al.

November 29, 2022, 8:39 PM