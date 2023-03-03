Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Friday removed a First Amendment lawsuit against the Clark County School District to Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by the McLetchie Law Group on behalf of teacher Brett Gilman, accuses CCSD board trustee Katie Williams of launching a sham investigation into the plaintiff's social media posts as a pretext for removing him from the classroom based on his political views. According to the complaint, Gilman and Williams engaged in political Twitter feuds immediately prior to Williams' election to the board. The case is 2:23-cv-00342, Gilman v. Clark County School District.

Government

March 03, 2023, 7:45 PM