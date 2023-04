Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Care Access Research and Reify Health to Rhode Island District Court. The suit, filed by Cameron & Mittleman on behalf of a former sub-investigator, alleges that the defendants were untruthful about the salary and responsibilities of the plaintiff's position. The case is 1:23-cv-00159, Gilman v. Care Access Research LLC et al.

Health Care

April 14, 2023, 7:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Maria T Gilman

Plaintiffs

Cameron Mittleman

defendants

Care Access Research LLC

Reify Health, Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract