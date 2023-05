Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dykema Gossett on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against John Bean Technology to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of Gregory J. Ramirez on behalf of Gill's Onions, alleges that the defendant's conveyor belts do not transport 12,000 pounds of onions as promised. The case is 2:23-cv-04127, Gill's Onions LLC v. John Bean Technology Corp. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 26, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Gills Onions, LLC, a limited liability corporation,

defendants

Jbt Ftnon Amelo, B.V., an organization form unknown

John Bean Technology Corporation, a Delaware corporation;

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract