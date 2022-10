Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Foley & Lardner on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Bridgewater Interiors to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, over alleged sexual harassment, was filed by Mussin & Scanland on behalf of Leichanda Gillom. The case is 2:22-cv-12522, Gillom v. Bridgewater Interiors, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

October 20, 2022, 3:23 PM