Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Manning Gross + Massenburg on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Boston Properties, General Electric, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Dow Chemical and other defendants to Massachusetts District Court for asbestos-related liability claims. The suit was filed by Shepard Law on behalf of Robert J. Gillis, who claims he developed mesothelioma as a result of his exposure to asbestos throughout his employment for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11733, Gillis v. Air & Liquid Systems Corporation, as Successor by Merger to Buffalo Pumps, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 12, 2022, 7:18 PM