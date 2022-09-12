Who Got The Work

The Travelers Indemnity Company Of Connecticut has turned to lawyer Elizabeth Farina Collura to fend off a pending lawsuit for insurance claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The action, which pertains to underinsured motorist coverage, was filed July 28 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Simon & Simon on behalf of Tracy Gilliland. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman, is 2:22-cv-01100, Gilliland v. The Travelers Indemnity Company Of Connecticut.

Insurance

September 12, 2022, 4:34 AM