Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Womble Bond Dickinson on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Platte River Insurance and two police officers of Mecklenburg County to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, which names Platte in connection with a surety bond issued to defendant Sheriff Garry L. McFadden, was filed by Hunter Everage on behalf of a transgender plaintiff who claims they were sexually assaulted as an inmate at a county detention facility. The case is 3:23-cv-00414, Gilliland v. McFadden et al.

Government

July 11, 2023, 2:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Haleem Gilliland

Plaintiffs

Everage Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

Garry L. McFadden

Kyle Garrett Harris

Platte River Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Womble Bond Dickinson

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation