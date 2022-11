Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against the Ward Machinery Company to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Harman & Fedick on behalf of Calvin Gillespie, who was allegedly injured while operating the defendant's Flexo Folder Gluer machine. The case is 1:22-cv-06552, Gillespie v. Ward Machinery Co.

Illinois

November 22, 2022, 4:15 PM