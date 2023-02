Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Strong & Hanni on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance to Utah District Court. The complaint, concerning underinsured motorist claims, was filed by Steele Adams Hosman on behalf of Irina Gillespie. The case is 2:23-cv-00108, Gillespie v. Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance.

Insurance

February 13, 2023, 5:08 PM