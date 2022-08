Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Maynard, Cooper & Gale on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against MetLife to Tennessee Western District Court. The complaint, for disputed claims under a long-term disability policy, was filed by attorney John E. Dunlap on behalf of Patrice Gillespie. The case is 2:22-cv-02547, Gillespie v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 19, 2022, 6:53 PM