New Suit - Employment

T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, and Atto Dani were sued Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by the Pietrucha Law Firm on behalf of a mobile expert who claims that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to his manager about disparate treatment based on race and national origin. The suit also contends that the plaintiff was terminated one day after speaking to his manager about certain commission payment discrepancies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04551, Gill v. T-Mobile USA, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

July 14, 2023, 5:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Mr. Amanpreet Gill

Plaintiffs

Pietrucha Law Firm, LLC

defendants

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Atto Dani

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination