Laura E. Hutchinson of White and Williams has entered an appearance for Thao Thidieu Alite MD, Anne Theresa Lunney MD and other defendants in a pending medical malpractice and wrongful death lawsuit lawsuit. The case was filed March 18 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Rieders, Travis, Dohrmann, Mowrey, Humphrey & Waters on behalf of the estate of a patient who died due to the defendants' alleged negligence. Co-defendant Luiz Goncalves Foernges MD is represented by Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann, is 4:24-cv-00464, Gill v. Goncalves Foernges, MD. et al.
Health Care
May 04, 2024, 12:32 PM