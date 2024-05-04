Who Got The Work

Laura E. Hutchinson of White and Williams has entered an appearance for Thao Thidieu Alite MD, Anne Theresa Lunney MD and other defendants in a pending medical malpractice and wrongful death lawsuit lawsuit. The case was filed March 18 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Rieders, Travis, Dohrmann, Mowrey, Humphrey & Waters on behalf of the estate of a patient who died due to the defendants' alleged negligence. Co-defendant Luiz Goncalves Foernges MD is represented by Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann, is 4:24-cv-00464, Gill v. Goncalves Foernges, MD. et al.

Health Care

May 04, 2024, 12:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Maria Gill

Plaintiffs

Rieders, Travis, Dohrmann, Mowrey, Humphrey & Waters

defendants

Anne Theresa Lunney, MD.

Darya Shevchenko, MD.

Geisinger Clinic

Geisinger Medical Center

Luiz Goncalves Foernges, MD.

Matthew Scott Factor, MD.

Stanley Mark Poler, MD.

Thao Thidieu Alite, MD.

defendant counsels

White and Williams

Wylam & Georgetti LLC

Geisinger Legal Services

Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims