Attorneys at Pierce Couch Hendrickson on Wednesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against The GEO Group, a real estate investment trust that invests in private prisons and mental health facilities, to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit was filed by Norman & Edem on behalf of Malcom Gill, the personal representative of the Estate of Alford Ray Bradley. The complaint contends that the defendant failed to provide medical treatment for Bradley while he was in the defendant's custody. The case is 5:23-cv-00332, Gill v. GEO Group Inc.
April 20, 2023, 4:19 PM