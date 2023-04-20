Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Pierce Couch Hendrickson on Wednesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against The GEO Group, a real estate investment trust that invests in private prisons and mental health facilities, to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit was filed by Norman & Edem on behalf of Malcom Gill, the personal representative of the Estate of Alford Ray Bradley. The complaint contends that the defendant failed to provide medical treatment for Bradley while he was in the defendant's custody. The case is 5:23-cv-00332, Gill v. GEO Group Inc.

Real Estate

April 20, 2023, 4:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Malcom Gill

Plaintiffs

Norman & Edem PLLC

defendants

GEO Group Inc

defendant counsels

Pierce Couch Hendrickson

Jennings Teague PC

Pierce Couch Hendrickson Baysinger & Green

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation