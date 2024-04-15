Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partners Toni Read and John S. Snelling have stepped in to represent Emory Healthcare in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The action was filed March 1 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of a registered nurse who contends that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for taking FMLA for her disability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones, is 1:24-cv-00944, Gill v. Emory Healthcare, Inc.

April 15, 2024

Ms. Jamila Gill

Barrett Farahany

Emory Healthcare, Inc.

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA