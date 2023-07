Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kuchler Polk Weiner on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Chemours, the maker of chemical products including Teflon and Freon, to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Andrew C. Burrell P.A. on behalf of a crane operator claiming exposure to dangerous chemicals. The case is 1:23-cv-00164, Gill v. Chemours Delisle Plant et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 07, 2023, 8:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Tyler Gill

Plaintiffs

Andrew C. Burrell, PA

defendants

Chemours Company

Chemours Delisle Plant

John Does 1-5

defendant counsels

Kuchler, Polk, Weiner, Llc - New Orleans

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims