New Suit - Employment Class Action

Uber and other defendants were hit with an employment class action Friday in California Northern District Court. The court case, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was brought by the Markham Law Firm; Giskan Solotaroff & Anderson; the Law Office of Roosevelt N. Nesmith; and the Law Offices of Russell S. Warren Jr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00518, Gill et al v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.