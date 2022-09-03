Who Got The Work

ByteDance, Meta Platforms, Snap Inc. and TikTok have retained attorneys from Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore; Fishman Haygood; and Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Phillips to defend a pending product liability lawsuit. The case is part of a string of cases alleging that Meta Platforms and other social media companies knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. The complaint was filed July 20 in Louisiana Western District Court by the Social Media Victims Law Center and Gainsburgh Benjamin David Meunier & Warshauer on behalf of the Estate of Emma Claire Gill. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote, is 1:22-cv-02173, Gill et al v. Meta Platforms Inc et al.

