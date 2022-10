Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Squire Patton Boggs on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Transamerica, a life insurance and financial services company, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, over the denial of life insurance benefits, was filed by Pekar Law on behalf of Violeta Giles. The case is 8:22-cv-02451, Giles v. Transamerica Life Insurance Company.

October 27, 2022, 5:40 AM