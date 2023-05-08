New Suit - Copyright

iHeartMedia was slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit on Monday in Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of Thomas Giles, who was allegedly assigned a photograph from non-party Ross Cobb depicting an aerial view of Fisher Island, Florida. According to the complaint, the defendant used the photo for an article on its website without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00581, Giles v. iHeartMedia Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 08, 2023, 4:35 PM

