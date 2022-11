Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bass, Berry & Sims on Friday removed a lawsuit against Belle Meade Family Dentistry and Esthetic Dentistry Inc. to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by attorney Jesse Harbison on behalf of Blake-Lyn Giles. The case is 3:22-cv-00938, Giles v. Esthetic Dentistry, Inc. et al.

Health Care

November 18, 2022, 3:52 PM