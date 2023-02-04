Who Got The Work

David Silke of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Edge Concrete Construction LLC, Edge Concrete WA LLC and Edge Themed Environments LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged sexual-orientation based employment discrimination. The action was filed Dec. 20 in Washington Western District Court by MacDonald Hoague & Bayless on behalf of Bradley Giles. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian A. Tsuchida, is 2:22-cv-01801, Giles v. Edge Themed Environments LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 04, 2023, 12:50 PM