Who Got The Work

Jody Kahn Mason of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Sabert Corp. in a pending biometric privacy lawsuit. The action, filed April 15 in Illinois Northern District Court by DJC Law, contends that the defendant wrongfully collects and stores employees' fingerprints and hand geometry scans for timekeeping purposes in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis, is 1:24-cv-02996, Giles et al v. Sabert Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 30, 2024, 7:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Craig Riddle

Frederick Giles

Marcus Jones

Plaintiffs

Djc Law, PLLC

Djc Law, LLC

defendants

Sabert Corporation

defendant counsels

Foley & Lardner

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims