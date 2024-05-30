Jody Kahn Mason of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Sabert Corp. in a pending biometric privacy lawsuit. The action, filed April 15 in Illinois Northern District Court by DJC Law, contends that the defendant wrongfully collects and stores employees' fingerprints and hand geometry scans for timekeeping purposes in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis, is 1:24-cv-02996, Giles et al v. Sabert Corporation.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
May 30, 2024, 7:47 AM