Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ropers, Majeski, Kohn & Bentley on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Argo Group US Inc. and two of its subsidiaries, Argonaut Insurance and Peleus Insurance, to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Miller Johnson Law on behalf of Scott M. Gilderman, seeks a declaration that Argo has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in underlying charges pertaining to the execution of a trust. The case is 2:23-cv-01399, Gilderman v. Argonaut Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 24, 2023, 4:28 PM