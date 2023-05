Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Compass Group, a large UK food services company, to Minnesota District Court. The complaint, seeking workers' compensation medical coverage and benefits for alleged workplace injuries, was filed by Ahlberg Law on behalf of a former employee. The case is 0:23-cv-01461, Gilday v. Compass Group USA, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 19, 2023, 7:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Edward Gilday

Plaintiffs

Ahlberg Law, PLLC

Braden Daniel Ahlberg

defendants

Compass Group USA, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination