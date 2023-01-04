Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against CSX, the Florida-based railroad freight company, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Geist Law on behalf of Gilco Enterprises and its operating entities, accuses the defendants of unilaterally terminating a land lease for the benefit of a competitor. The case is 2:23-cv-00019, Gilco Enterprises, LLC And ITS Operating Entities Ace Contract Carriers, Inc. et al v. CSX Transportation, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 04, 2023, 4:45 AM