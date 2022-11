Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Thursday removed a professional negligence lawsuit against Cordell & Cordell and attorney Christopher M. Johnson to Nebraska District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Matt Catlett on behalf of Christian L Gilbert. The case is 4:22-cv-03248, Gilbert v. Johnson et al.

Nebraska

November 11, 2022, 8:30 AM