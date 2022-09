Who Got The Work

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell partner Stuart K. Tubis has entered an appearance for Wells Fargo in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case was filed Aug. 12 in California Eastern District Court by Moore Law Firm on behalf of Darren Gilbert. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carolyn K. Delaney, is 2:22-cv-01437, Gilbert v. Fortunate 5, LLC et al.