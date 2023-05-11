Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract against Driven Brand Shared Services to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Oberti Sullivan LLP on behalf of Matthew Gilbert, a former Driven executive accusing the company of terminating him in retaliation for reporting unethical behavior by his superior. The case is 4:23-cv-01747, Gilbert v. Driven Brand Shared Services, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

May 11, 2023, 5:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Gilbert

defendants

Driven Brand Shared Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract