Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Szaferman, Lakind, Blumstein & Blader on behalf of Nancy Gilbert. The case is 1:23-cv-02221, Gilbert v. Costco Wholesale Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 20, 2023, 4:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Nancy Gilbert

defendants

Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation

ABC Corporation 1-100

ABC Corporation 101-200

Custodians 1-100

John/Jane Doe 1-100

John/Jane Doe 101-200

Supervisors 1-100

XYZ Corporation 101-200

XYZ Partnership 1-100

defendant counsels

Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims