New Suit - Securities Class Action

Azure Power Global Limited, an India-based renewable energy provider, and its top executives were hit with a securities class action Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by Glancy Prongay & Murray, claims that the defendants failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business operations and prospects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07432, Gilbert v. Azure Power Global Limited et al.

Renewable Energy

August 31, 2022, 6:35 AM