Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Ally Financial to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The cases is 1:23-cv-02150, Gilbert v. Ally Financial.

Banking & Financial Services

May 13, 2023, 11:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Bran Lajock Gilbert

defendants

Ally Financial

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws