Who Got The Work

Nathalie A. Freeman and Raymond J. DiCamillo of Richards, Layton & Finger have stepped in to represent Beyond Meat Inc. and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The action was filed Dec. 8 in Delaware District Court by Bielli & Klauder on behalf of shareholder Ryan Gilardy. The complaint accuses certain top officials of Beyond Meat of breaching fiduciary duties by issuing false and misleading statements about the company’s ability to produce plant-based meats at scale to the specifications of its key customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Hall, is 1:23-cv-01415, Gilardy v. Beyond Meat, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 17, 2024, 1:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Ryan Gilardy

Plaintiffs

Bielli & Klauder, LLC

defendants

Colleen Jay

Ethan Brown

Kathy N. Waller

Mark J. Nelson

Muktesh Pant

Ned D. Segal

Phillip E. Hardin

Raymond J. Lane

Sally Grimes

Seth Goldman

defendant counsels

Richards, Layton & Finger

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws