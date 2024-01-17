Nathalie A. Freeman and Raymond J. DiCamillo of Richards, Layton & Finger have stepped in to represent Beyond Meat Inc. and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The action was filed Dec. 8 in Delaware District Court by Bielli & Klauder on behalf of shareholder Ryan Gilardy. The complaint accuses certain top officials of Beyond Meat of breaching fiduciary duties by issuing false and misleading statements about the company’s ability to produce plant-based meats at scale to the specifications of its key customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Hall, is 1:23-cv-01415, Gilardy v. Beyond Meat, Inc. et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
January 17, 2024, 1:18 PM