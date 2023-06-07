New Suit - ERISA

Deloitte and other defendants were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over long-term disability benefits, was filed pro se by Asad Gilani. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04755, Gilani v. Deloitte LLP et al.

Business Services

June 07, 2023, 4:52 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination