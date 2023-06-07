New Suit - ERISA

Deloitte and other defendants were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over long-term disability benefits, was filed pro se by Asad Gilani. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04755, Gilani v. Deloitte LLP et al.

Business Services

June 07, 2023, 4:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Asad Gilani

defendants

Deloitte LLP

Administrator, Deloitte LLP Group Insurance Plan

Deloitte Consulting LLP

Deloitte Services LP

Deloitte USA Consulting LLP

James Kosci

Joel Vengo

Lisa Bradley

Mans Jabal

Meghan Kelly

Michelle Bandes

Navin Mudaliar

Retirement Appeal Committee, Defined Benefits Pension Plans of Deloitte LLP

Richard Johnson

Rosemary Hodges

Traci Commons

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination