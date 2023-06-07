New Suit - ERISA
Deloitte and other defendants were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over long-term disability benefits, was filed pro se by Asad Gilani. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04755, Gilani v. Deloitte LLP et al.
Business Services
June 07, 2023, 4:52 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Deloitte LLP
- Administrator, Deloitte LLP Group Insurance Plan
- Deloitte Consulting LLP
- Deloitte Services LP
- Deloitte USA Consulting LLP
- James Kosci
- Joel Vengo
- Lisa Bradley
- Mans Jabal
- Meghan Kelly
- Michelle Bandes
- Navin Mudaliar
- Retirement Appeal Committee, Defined Benefits Pension Plans of Deloitte LLP
- Richard Johnson
- Rosemary Hodges
- Traci Commons
nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination