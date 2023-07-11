Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Husch Blackwell on Monday removed a lawsuit against Transdev Alternative Services Inc., Delicia De La Rosa and Mark Resurreccion to California Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment law breaches, was filed by Adept Legal Counsel on behalf of a roadside assistant who claims that he has not received an 'attendance bonus' and has been incorrectly paid since Feb. 2022. The case is 3:23-cv-03435, Gila v. Transdev Alternative Services, Inc. et al.

Business Services

July 11, 2023, 7:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Badi Gila

defendants

Delicia De La Rosa

Mark Resurreccion

Transdev Alternative Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches