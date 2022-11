New Suit

The Gila River Indian Community filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by Dorsey & Whitney and Yoder & Langford, alleges unpaid contract support costs under the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act. The case is 1:22-cv-03530, Gila River Indian Community et al. v. Becerra et al.

Government

November 18, 2022, 6:54 PM