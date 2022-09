New Suit - Class Action

Wells Fargo was slapped with a class action Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged structural violations of the ADA. The suit was filed by Garcia-Menocal & Perez on behalf of individuals with mobility impairments who are unable to access Wells Fargo facilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-22932, Gil v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.